    927th Defenders Projecting Lethality

    AVON PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Defenders and Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Airmen assigned to the 927th Security Forces Squadron train on crew-supported weapons systems at Avon Park Bombing Range, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. Crew-supported weapons systems like the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and the M240B are important force multipliers used to provide and maintain fire superiority in an active combat scenario. Airmen train on these weapons to maintain proficiency and ensure success on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 10:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952366
    VIRIN: 250205-F-XY101-2001
    Filename: DOD_110812560
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th Defenders Projecting Lethality, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Vision
    M240B
    M249 SAW
    Security Forces
    Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range

