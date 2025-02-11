Defenders and Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Airmen assigned to the 927th Security Forces Squadron train on crew-supported weapons systems at Avon Park Bombing Range, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. Crew-supported weapons systems like the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and the M240B are important force multipliers used to provide and maintain fire superiority in an active combat scenario. Airmen train on these weapons to maintain proficiency and ensure success on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 10:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952366
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-XY101-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110812560
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 927th Defenders Projecting Lethality, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.