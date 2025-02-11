927th Defenders Projecting Lethality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defenders and Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Airmen assigned to the 927th Security Forces Squadron train on crew-supported weapons systems at Avon Park Bombing Range, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. Crew-supported weapons systems like the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and the M240B are important force multipliers used to provide and maintain fire superiority in an active combat scenario. Airmen train on these weapons to maintain proficiency and ensure success on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)