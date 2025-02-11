Soldiers of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an air assault mission as part of Operation Swarmer in Iraq, March 16, 2006. Operation Swarmer was the second-largest air assault during the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952350
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-ID763-3727
|Filename:
|DOD_110812158
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Swarmer Anniversary, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.