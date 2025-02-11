Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Swarmer Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    02.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct an air assault mission as part of Operation Swarmer in Iraq, March 16, 2006. Operation Swarmer was the second-largest air assault during the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952350
    VIRIN: 250213-A-ID763-3727
    Filename: DOD_110812158
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Swarmer Anniversary, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GWOT
    101st Airborne Division
    Air Assault
    Iraq
    Operation Swarmer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download