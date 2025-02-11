Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Post Office: A Timeless Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs craftsman, explains the processes and procedures of postal operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. Despite its retro format, the post offices on Ramstein utilize the latest technology to service the largest military community outside of the continental U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952348
    VIRIN: 250123-F-XR528-7953
    Filename: DOD_110812086
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Post Office: A Timeless Service, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mail
    Ramstein
    Postal Office
    Retro
    Ramstein Post Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download