U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs craftsman, explains the processes and procedures of postal operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. Despite its retro format, the post offices on Ramstein utilize the latest technology to service the largest military community outside of the continental U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952348
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-XR528-7953
|Filename:
|DOD_110812086
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein Post Office: A Timeless Service, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
