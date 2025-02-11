Ramstein Post Office: A Timeless Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs craftsman, explains the processes and procedures of postal operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. Despite its retro format, the post offices on Ramstein utilize the latest technology to service the largest military community outside of the continental U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)