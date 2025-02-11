Defender25 ROC Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



21st Theater Sustainment Command held a rehearsal of a concept drill at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on February 13, 2025. This drill is part of preparations for #DEFENDER25, a multinational exercise aimed at enhancing deterrence and readiness in Europe. The rehearsal brought together the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), NATO Allies, and partner nations to coordinate efforts and synchronize operations for effective collective defense. DEFENDER25 will integrate various exercises, demonstrating U.S. and NATO interoperability in large-scale operations.