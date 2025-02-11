Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender25 ROC Drill

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Mya Webster and Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    21st Theater Sustainment Command held a rehearsal of a concept drill at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on February 13, 2025. This drill is part of preparations for #DEFENDER25, a multinational exercise aimed at enhancing deterrence and readiness in Europe. The rehearsal brought together the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), NATO Allies, and partner nations to coordinate efforts and synchronize operations for effective collective defense. DEFENDER25 will integrate various exercises, demonstrating U.S. and NATO interoperability in large-scale operations.

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Defender25 ROC Drill, by SPC Mya Webster and SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

