21st Theater Sustainment Command held a rehearsal of a concept drill at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on February 13, 2025. This drill is part of preparations for #DEFENDER25, a multinational exercise aimed at enhancing deterrence and readiness in Europe. The rehearsal brought together the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), NATO Allies, and partner nations to coordinate efforts and synchronize operations for effective collective defense. DEFENDER25 will integrate various exercises, demonstrating U.S. and NATO interoperability in large-scale operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952345
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-LH185-9196
|Filename:
|DOD_110812052
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defender25 ROC Drill, by SPC Mya Webster and SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
