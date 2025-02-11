Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Spanish, Portuguese military personnel participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    02.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The Spanish Air and Space Force hosts military personnel from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and Portuguese Air Force during expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb 1-8, 2025. A key objective of the training was to strengthen mutual trust among the nations by sharing technical knowledge, resources and operational procedures, ultimately improving their ability to work together in future joint operations and enhance overall military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 03:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952343
    VIRIN: 250207-F-VY348-9804
    Filename: DOD_110811967
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Spanish, Portuguese military personnel participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Spanish Air Force
    Portuguese Air Force
    Moron AB
    Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair
    Lajes AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download