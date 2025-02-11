Back Bone University 2025 PACUP AFN Humphreys

SNCO's from global allied nation's met in the Republic of Korea to participate in team building exercises that both strengthen the alliances and teach about what it means to be a Senior enlisted officer.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952338
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-ME505-6760
|Filename:
|DOD_110811810
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
