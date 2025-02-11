BLUF: DLA Disposition Services

Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, conducts operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025. DLA Disposition Services manages the disposal of hazardous property for DoD activities, maximizing the use of each item and minimizing environmental risks and costs through monitored compliant disposal. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 01:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952337
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110811806
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
