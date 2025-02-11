Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLUF: DLA Disposition Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, conducts operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025. DLA Disposition Services manages the disposal of hazardous property for DoD activities, maximizing the use of each item and minimizing environmental risks and costs through monitored compliant disposal. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 01:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952337
    VIRIN: 250207-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110811806
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUF: DLA Disposition Services, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    dod
    uscentcom
    afcent
    dla
    dispostion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download