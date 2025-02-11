Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUF: DLA Disposition Services (B-roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central conducts operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025. DLA Disposition Services manages the disposal of hazardous property for DoD activities, maximizing the use of each item and minimizing environmental risks and costs through monitored compliant disposal. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 01:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952336
    VIRIN: 250207-F-LY429-1002
    Filename: DOD_110811798
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUF: DLA Disposition Services (B-roll), by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    DOD
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    DLA
    Disposition

