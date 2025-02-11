Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Expeditionary Center leadership visit Yokota AB

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, US Air Force Expeditionary Center Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, USAFEC Command Chief, visit Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of an INDOPACOM immersion Feb. 6, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 00:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952334
    VIRIN: 250213-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110811682
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    USAF EC
    Expeditionary Center

