DoDEA Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue Event

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific hosted a Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue event at Ernest J. King Middle High School, from Feb. 8 to 9, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 00:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952333
|VIRIN:
|250209-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110811680
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
