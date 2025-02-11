AFN Sasebo presents the sights and sounds of the Hatsuumasai Festival at the Yutoku Inari shrine in Saga, Japan on February 6, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 22:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952328
|VIRIN:
|250206-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110811604
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAGA, SAGA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights & Sounds - Hatsuumasai Festival, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
