    Sights & Sounds - Hatsuumasai Festival

    SAGA, SAGA, JAPAN

    02.05.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    AFN Sasebo presents the sights and sounds of the Hatsuumasai Festival at the Yutoku Inari shrine in Saga, Japan on February 6, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952328
    VIRIN: 250206-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_110811604
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAGA, SAGA, JP

    Japanese culture
    Chinese New Year

