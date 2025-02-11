Sights & Sounds - Hatsuumasai Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Sasebo presents the sights and sounds of the Hatsuumasai Festival at the Yutoku Inari shrine in Saga, Japan on February 6, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)