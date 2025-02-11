Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan-based Marines train in Arizona

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing complete training exercise Horizon 25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 13 to Feb. 4, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 23:22
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US

