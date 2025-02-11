Japan-based Marines train in Arizona

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing complete training exercise Horizon 25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 13 to Feb. 4, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 23:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952324
|VIRIN:
|250113-M-MJ417-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110811494
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
