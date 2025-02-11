Armed Services YMCA's "Pendleton Pantry" re-opening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines, Sailors and their families are afforded the opportunity to gather food items, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies for their families at the Armed Services YMCA's Pendleton Pantry on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025. The re-opening of the Pendleton Pantry marks a significant step in providing crucial support to military service members and their families. This expanded facility underscores Camp Pendleton’s commitment to enhancing the services and amenities available to its active-duty

members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan M. Sherchand)