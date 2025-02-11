Armed Services YMCA's "Pendleton Pantry" re-opening

Marines, Sailors and their families are afforded the opportunity to gather food items, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies for their families at the Armed Services YMCA's Pendleton Pantry on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025. The re-opening of the Pendleton Pantry marks a significant step in providing crucial support to military service members and their families. This expanded facility underscores Camp Pendleton’s commitment to enhancing the services and amenities available to its active-duty
members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan M. Sherchand)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952323
|VIRIN:
|250212-M-GY986-5651
|Filename:
|DOD_110811410
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
