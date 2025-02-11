Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Services YMCA's "Pendleton Pantry" re-opening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marines, Sailors and their families are afforded the opportunity to gather food items, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies for their families at the Armed Services YMCA's Pendleton Pantry on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025. The re-opening of the Pendleton Pantry marks a significant step in providing crucial support to military service members and their families. This expanded facility underscores Camp Pendleton’s commitment to enhancing the services and amenities available to its active-duty
    members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan M. Sherchand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952323
    VIRIN: 250212-M-GY986-5651
    Filename: DOD_110811410
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Services YMCA's "Pendleton Pantry" re-opening, by LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton, Marines, YMCA, Food Pantry, Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download