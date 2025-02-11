Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC Change of Responsibly Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Headquarters Support Company hold a change of responsibility ceremony for Master Sgt. Jacob Vosburg, incoming first sergeant of Headquarters Support Company, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025. The ceremony marked a moment of pride as Vosburg transitioned into his new role, embracing the responsibility to uphold the values and traditions of the U.S. Army while stepping forward to lead with integrity and honor. (U.S. Army video product by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952320
    VIRIN: 250212-A-RK885-9976
    Filename: DOD_110811318
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    This work, HSC Change of Responsibly Ceremony, by SPC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    Fort Carson
    HSC
    Change of Responsibility

