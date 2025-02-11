HSC Change of Responsibly Ceremony

Soldiers from Headquarters Support Company hold a change of responsibility ceremony for Master Sgt. Jacob Vosburg, incoming first sergeant of Headquarters Support Company, 4th Infantry Division, at Fort Carson, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025. The ceremony marked a moment of pride as Vosburg transitioned into his new role, embracing the responsibility to uphold the values and traditions of the U.S. Army while stepping forward to lead with integrity and honor. (U.S. Army video product by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa)
