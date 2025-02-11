Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTS: Submitting Authorizations

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    In this video, HQ RIO walks IRs through the major steps of completing a travel authorization. Pay attention to some specific steps that apply to different types of orders.

    Chapter Suggestions:

    1:17: What You’ll Need to Complete a Travel Authorization

    1:47: Creating an Authorization

    7:44: Authorizations for Different Orders Types

    11:26: Reminders and More Information

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 16:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952306
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1007
    Filename: DOD_110811124
    Length: 00:12:22
    Location: COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTS: Submitting Authorizations, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness

