DTS: Submitting Authorizations

In this video, HQ RIO walks IRs through the major steps of completing a travel authorization. Pay attention to some specific steps that apply to different types of orders.
Chapter Suggestions:
1:17: What You’ll Need to Complete a Travel Authorization
1:47: Creating an Authorization
7:44: Authorizations for Different Orders Types
11:26: Reminders and More Information
|10.04.2024
|02.12.2025 16:38
|Briefings
|952306
|241001-F-QU482-1007
|DOD_110811124
|00:12:22
|COLORADO, US
|0
|0
