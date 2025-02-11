Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTS Common Return Reasons Authorizations and Vouchers

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    HQ RIO shares some common reasons why an IR’s travel authorizations and vouchers may be returned and some tips to avoid those mistakes.

    Chapters:
    0:03: Introduction to DTS Common Return Reasons: Authorizations & Vouchers
    0:29: Common Return Reasons: Authorizations
    3:21: Common Return Reasons: Vouchers
    5:19: Key Points to Remember
    5:48: More Information & Additional Resources

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 16:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952298
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1005
    Filename: DOD_110811074
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTS Common Return Reasons Authorizations and Vouchers, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness

