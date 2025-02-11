SECDEF AFRICOM TOWNHALL BROLL

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. Africa Command servicemembers and civilians during a townhall at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. geographic combatant commands, responsible for military engagement across 53 African nations. Working with partners and allies, the command counters malign actors and transnational threats, responds to crises, strengthens African security forces, and supports U.S. government efforts in Africa to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
