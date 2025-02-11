Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF AFRICOM TOWNHALL BROLL

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. Africa Command servicemembers and civilians during a townhall at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, U.S. Africa Command is one of seven U.S. geographic combatant commands, responsible for military engagement across 53 African nations. Working with partners and allies, the command counters malign actors and transnational threats, responds to crises, strengthens African security forces, and supports U.S. government efforts in Africa to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952292
    VIRIN: 250211-F-OK286-1002
    Filename: DOD_110810959
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF AFRICOM TOWNHALL BROLL, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    AFRICOM
    SECDEF
    EUCOM

