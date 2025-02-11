IRs have the opportunity to volunteer for deployments and exercises during their careers. To support IRs in their decision to volunteer, HQ RIO created this video to guide IRs through the volunteer process for deployments and exercises.
For more information, please visit:
HQ RIO’s Deployments webpage: https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Deployments/
IR Mobilization and Volunteerism Online Course
HQ RIO’s IR Readiness Video
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|952286
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-QU482-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110810894
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HQ RIO Deployments & Exercises Video, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.