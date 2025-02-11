Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ RIO Deployments & Exercises Video

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    IRs have the opportunity to volunteer for deployments and exercises during their careers. To support IRs in their decision to volunteer, HQ RIO created this video to guide IRs through the volunteer process for deployments and exercises.

    For more information, please visit:
    HQ RIO’s Deployments webpage: https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Deployments/
    IR Mobilization and Volunteerism Online Course
    HQ RIO’s IR Readiness Video

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952286
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1002
    Filename: DOD_110810894
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ RIO Deployments & Exercises Video, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness

