HQ RIO Deployments & Exercises Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952286" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

IRs have the opportunity to volunteer for deployments and exercises during their careers. To support IRs in their decision to volunteer, HQ RIO created this video to guide IRs through the volunteer process for deployments and exercises.



For more information, please visit:

HQ RIO’s Deployments webpage: https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Deployments/

IR Mobilization and Volunteerism Online Course

HQ RIO’s IR Readiness Video