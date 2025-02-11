SECDEF EUCOM TOWNHALL BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. European Command servicemembers and civilians during a townhall event at Patch Barracks, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. The secretary visited both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command as part of his Europe tour to establish goals and align priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)