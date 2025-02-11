Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. European Command servicemembers and civilians during a townhall event at Patch Barracks, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. The secretary visited both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command as part of his Europe tour to establish goals and align priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952283
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110810862
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF EUCOM TOWNHALL BROLL, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
