Marine Minute: 06-25 (AFN VERSION)

U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit execute an amphibious raid during a MAGTF interoperability exercise on Marine Corps BaseCamp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, guide an MV-22B Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, for a flight formation. This was part of the LIX flyover during the Super Bowl at New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl.Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|02.10.2025
|02.12.2025 15:50
|Newscasts
|952282
|250210-M-YS392-1003
|DOD_110810840
|00:01:08
|US
|1
|1
