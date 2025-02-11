Marine Minute: 06-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952282" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit execute an amphibious raid during a MAGTF interoperability exercise on Marine Corps BaseCamp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, guide an MV-22B Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, for a flight formation. This was part of the LIX flyover during the Super Bowl at New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl.Joseph E. DeMarcus)