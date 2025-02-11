U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Logan, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, discusses the critical role of fuel operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 27, 2025. Petroleum, oils, and lubricants are essential for maintaining engines and ensuring aircraft remain operational and prepared for missions, supporting a wide range of aircraft, enhancing the speed, agility, and endurance of the air fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952280
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-GW690-2559
|Filename:
|DOD_110810820
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Mission: 49th LRS Powers Holloman AFB, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
