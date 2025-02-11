Fueling the Mission: 49th LRS Powers Holloman AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Logan, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, discusses the critical role of fuel operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 27, 2025. Petroleum, oils, and lubricants are essential for maintaining engines and ensuring aircraft remain operational and prepared for missions, supporting a wide range of aircraft, enhancing the speed, agility, and endurance of the air fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)