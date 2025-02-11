Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Mission: 49th LRS Powers Holloman AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Logan, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, discusses the critical role of fuel operations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 27, 2025. Petroleum, oils, and lubricants are essential for maintaining engines and ensuring aircraft remain operational and prepared for missions, supporting a wide range of aircraft, enhancing the speed, agility, and endurance of the air fleet. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952280
    VIRIN: 250127-F-GW690-2559
    Filename: DOD_110810820
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Mission: 49th LRS Powers Holloman AFB, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mission Support
    Fuels
    POL
    Holloman AFB
    Aircraft

