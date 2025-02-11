Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll NAWDC 10-30-2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Various Training Aircraft of NAWDC, TOPGUN, CAEWWS, SEAWOLF, RWWS, Strike, F-16 Adversary, etc.
    Sikorsky Seahawk, E-2, F-16, VFC-13, F/A-18E Super Hornet, RDML Spencer Boeing F-A-18E/F Super Hornet

    Footage by Timothy Klanderud

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952278
    VIRIN: 241030-N-KF756-4969
    Filename: DOD_110810814
    Length: 00:25:12
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll NAWDC 10-30-2024, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    super hornet
    Seahawk
    Sikorsky
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    E-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download