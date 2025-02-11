Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill 2024 Recap

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    This video highlights operations at MacDill Air Force Base, and the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s contribution to the Air Force mission during the 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952277
    VIRIN: 210212-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110810808
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill 2024 Recap, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    military
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    6th Air Refueling Wing

