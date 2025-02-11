This video highlights operations at MacDill Air Force Base, and the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s contribution to the Air Force mission during the 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952277
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110810808
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill 2024 Recap, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.