U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit execute an amphibious raid during a MAGTF interoperability exercise on Marine Corps BaseCamp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, guide an MV-22B Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, for a flight formation. This was part of the LIX flyover during the Super Bowl at New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 15:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|952274
|VIRIN:
|250210-M-YS392-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110810757
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marine Minute: 06-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
