    Marine Minute: 06-25

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit execute an amphibious raid during a MAGTF interoperability exercise on Marine Corps BaseCamp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, guide an MV-22B Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, for a flight formation. This was part of the LIX flyover during the Super Bowl at New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952274
    VIRIN: 250210-M-YS392-1002
    Filename: DOD_110810757
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 06-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22ND MEU
    4TH MAW
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS

