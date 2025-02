Marine Minute: 06-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952269" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!

LAST WEEK, MARINES WITH THE 22ND MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT EXECUTED AN AMPHIBIOUS RAID DURING A MARINE AIR GROUND TASK FORCE INTEROPERABILITY EXERCISE AT CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA. THIS RAID IS ONE OF VARIOUS TRAINING EVENTS GUIDED BY THE EXPEDITIONARY OPERATIONS TRAINING GROUP THAT AIMS TO PROMOTE INTEGRATION AMONGST MULTIPLE MARINE CORPS ELEMENTS IN CONTROLLED THREATENING ENVIRONMENTS.

OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY SGT. SCOTT JENKINS, CAPTURING A MARINE WITH THE 4TH MARINE AIRCRAFT WING GUIDING AN MV-22B OSPREY, TILTROTOR AIRCRAFT FOR A FLIGHT FORMATION.

THE FLIGHT FORMATION TOOK PLACE OVER NEW ORLEANS DURING THE SUPER BOWL LIX FLYOVER. THE MARINE CORPS WAS THE GUIDING SERVICE FOR THE FLYOVER AND PARTICIPATED IN VARIOUS EVENTS THROUGHOUT THIS PAST WEEK TO SHOWCASE ITS PRIDE FOR THE UPCOMING 250TH MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY.

THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL

THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.

SEMPER FIDELIS!