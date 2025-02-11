B-Roll NAWDC 10-24-2024
Various Training Aircraft of NAWDC, TOPGUN, Strike, F-16 Adversary, etc.
F-5E, F-16, VFC-13, F/A-18E Super Hornet, RDML Spencer Boeing F-A-18E/F Super Hornet.
Footage by Timothy Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952266
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-KF756-1215
|Filename:
|DOD_110810598
|Length:
|00:33:14
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll NAWDC 10-24-2024, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.