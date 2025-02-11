Waterway Debris Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since the start of recovery, USACE has continued to aggressively contribute to debris removal efforts within the impacted areas of Western North Carolina. With right of way and waterway debris alone, we have removed over 1.25 million cubic yards of debris. That is enough to fill 9.5 pro stadiums! That number will only rise as the mission continues. #usace #helene24 #hurricanehelene #northcarolina #recovery #emergencyresponse #missions #readiness