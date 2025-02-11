Waterway Debris Reel

Since the start of recovery, USACE has continued to aggressively contribute to debris removal efforts within the impacted areas of Western North Carolina. With right of way and waterway debris alone, we have removed over 1.25 million cubic yards of debris. That is enough to fill 9.5 pro stadiums! That number will only rise as the mission continues. #usace #helene24 #hurricanehelene #northcarolina #recovery #emergencyresponse #missions #readiness
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952259
|VIRIN:
|250211-O-OI522-6964
|Filename:
|DOD_110810390
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
