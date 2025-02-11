Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waterway Debris Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Since the start of recovery, USACE has continued to aggressively contribute to debris removal efforts within the impacted areas of Western North Carolina. With right of way and waterway debris alone, we have removed over 1.25 million cubic yards of debris. That is enough to fill 9.5 pro stadiums! That number will only rise as the mission continues. #usace #helene24 #hurricanehelene #northcarolina #recovery #emergencyresponse #missions #readiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952259
    VIRIN: 250211-O-OI522-6964
    Filename: DOD_110810390
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waterway Debris Reel, by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download