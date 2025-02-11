Marines start celebration of 250th birthday at Super Bowl LIX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952257" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve takes action in multiple events Feb. 5-9, 2025, leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, to include manning a booth at the week-long Fan Zone Experience, Marine Forces Reserve Band marching in the Super Bowl LIX parade and 4th Marine Air Wing conducting multiple fly-overs ending with a formation flight performance during the opening of Super Bowl LIX. Super bowl LIX served as the backdrop as the Marine Corps kicked of its 250th birthday celebration, which will run with events nationwide all year long. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Jazz Cafe" by AudioJam / https://stock.adobe.com/



"Jazz Lounge Hip Hop (loop 1)" by Vicate / https://stock.adobe.com/