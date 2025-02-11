Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines start celebration of 250th birthday at Super Bowl LIX

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Reserve takes action in multiple events Feb. 5-9, 2025, leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, to include manning a booth at the week-long Fan Zone Experience, Marine Forces Reserve Band marching in the Super Bowl LIX parade and 4th Marine Air Wing conducting multiple fly-overs ending with a formation flight performance during the opening of Super Bowl LIX. Super bowl LIX served as the backdrop as the Marine Corps kicked of its 250th birthday celebration, which will run with events nationwide all year long. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and Cpl. Isaiah Smith)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Jazz Cafe" by AudioJam / https://stock.adobe.com/

    "Jazz Lounge Hip Hop (loop 1)" by Vicate / https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 13:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MFR
    Marines250
    SuperBowlLIX
    SuperBowlLIXparade
    SuperBowlLIXflyover

