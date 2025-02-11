Tank Challenge Endurance Lanes

Tankers from five nations run endurance lanes prior firing in a stress shoot during tank's weapons systems in preparation for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025 . Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952253
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-DT978-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110810267
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
