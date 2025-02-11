Tankers from five nations participate in DV Day during the the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 10, 2025 . Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952249
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-DT978-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110810212
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tank Challenge DV Day GroPro Footage, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.