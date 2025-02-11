U.S. Army Sgt. Terrance Deloach, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Short Range Air Defense System Maintainer, gets interviewed by Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. Bairu askes Terrance about his journey in the Army and the impact it has had on his family. Joined by his wife, they reflect on the legacy of service and the immense pride that comes with defending our nation (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952239
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-JK865-4539
|Filename:
|DOD_110810052
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|IT
|Hometown:
|RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52D ADA Commander Interviews Sgt. Terrance Deloach and His Wife (landscape), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.