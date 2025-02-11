Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52D ADA Commander Interviews Sgt. Terrance Deloach and His Wife (landscape)

    ITALY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Terrance Deloach, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Short Range Air Defense System Maintainer, gets interviewed by Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. Bairu askes Terrance about his journey in the Army and the impact it has had on his family. Joined by his wife, they reflect on the legacy of service and the immense pride that comes with defending our nation (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952239
    VIRIN: 250212-A-JK865-4539
    Filename: DOD_110810052
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: IT
    Hometown: RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52D ADA Commander Interviews Sgt. Terrance Deloach and His Wife (landscape), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

