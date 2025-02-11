52D ADA Commander Interviews Sgt. Terrance Deloach and His Wife (landscape)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Terrance Deloach, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Short Range Air Defense System Maintainer, gets interviewed by Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. Bairu askes Terrance about his journey in the Army and the impact it has had on his family. Joined by his wife, they reflect on the legacy of service and the immense pride that comes with defending our nation (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).