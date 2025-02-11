52D ADA Commander Interviews 2nd Lt. David Fiorillo and His Mother (vertical)

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. David Fiorillo, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Air Defense Officer, gets interviewed by Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. Bairu askes David about his journey in the Army and the impact it has had on his family. Joined by his mother, they reflect on the legacy of service and the immense pride that comes with defending our nation (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
