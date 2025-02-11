UK forces conduct urban operations training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, conduct urban operations training during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Kenya, Feb. 12, 2025. JA25 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, this year's exercise incorporates personnel from 15 nations. JA25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, with approximately 1,500 participants. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member aims rifle

(00:09) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member observes

(00:11) MEDIUM SHOT: UK leader provides instruction

(00:16) TIGHT SHOT: UK service member observes

(00:22) CLOSE UP: British Army patch displayed

(00:26) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member observes at side of building

(00:30) CLOSE UP: Female UK service member observes instruction

(00:33) CLOSE UP: British unit patch displayed

(00:38) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service members listen to instruction

(00:41) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member provides instruction

(00:45) MEDIUM SHOT: Female UK service member observes instruction

(00:54) MEDIUM SHOT: Female UK service member stands with others while listening to instruction