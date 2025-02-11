Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK forces conduct urban operations training

    KENYA

    02.12.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    British Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, conduct urban operations training during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Kenya, Feb. 12, 2025. JA25 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, this year's exercise incorporates personnel from 15 nations. JA25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, with approximately 1,500 participants. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member aims rifle
    (00:09) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member observes
    (00:11) MEDIUM SHOT: UK leader provides instruction
    (00:16) TIGHT SHOT: UK service member observes
    (00:22) CLOSE UP: British Army patch displayed
    (00:26) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member observes at side of building
    (00:30) CLOSE UP: Female UK service member observes instruction
    (00:33) CLOSE UP: British unit patch displayed
    (00:38) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service members listen to instruction
    (00:41) MEDIUM SHOT: UK service member provides instruction
    (00:45) MEDIUM SHOT: Female UK service member observes instruction
    (00:54) MEDIUM SHOT: Female UK service member stands with others while listening to instruction

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952221
    VIRIN: 250212-A-XY121-3417
    Filename: DOD_110809950
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KE

    TAGS

    SFAB
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    Justified Accord
    Republic of Kenya

