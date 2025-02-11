West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 106 construction update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Construction at contract 106 is close to completing the installation of the east Temporary Retaining Structure (TRS) underneath I-10 located northwest of Laplace, LA. When the TRS is complete water will be removed from the area and piles will be driven in order to place the I-10 floodwall crossing. In addition, the installation of the 4th wing wall is complete in preparation for the interior drainage canal. Contract 106 is about 52% complete.