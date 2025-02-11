Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 106 construction update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Construction at contract 106 is close to completing the installation of the east Temporary Retaining Structure (TRS) underneath I-10 located northwest of Laplace, LA. When the TRS is complete water will be removed from the area and piles will be driven in order to place the I-10 floodwall crossing. In addition, the installation of the 4th wing wall is complete in preparation for the interior drainage canal. Contract 106 is about 52% complete.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952215
    VIRIN: 250212-A-EV636-2974
    Filename: DOD_110809931
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

