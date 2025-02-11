West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 106 construction update

Construction at contract 106 is close to completing the installation of the east Temporary Retaining Structure (TRS) underneath I-10 located northwest of Laplace, LA. When the TRS is complete water will be removed from the area and piles will be driven in order to place the I-10 floodwall crossing. In addition, the installation of the 4th wing wall is complete in preparation for the interior drainage canal. Contract 106 is about 52% complete.
|02.12.2025
|02.12.2025 08:59
|Video Productions
|952215
|250212-A-EV636-2974
|DOD_110809931
|00:00:32
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
