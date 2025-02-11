Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment brigades ensure seamless transfer of authority over NATO logistical support

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, POLAND

    02.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade assumes authority over sustainment operations in Area of Operation Victory from 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Feb. 11, 2025.

