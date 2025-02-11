The Michigan National Guard recently hosted Northern Strike 25-1, a winter warfare training exercise at the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Jan. 27-30, 2025. Army National Guard Soldiers conducted mortar live fire exercises while Marines underwent cold weather mobility training. Exercise NS 25-1 is a premier reserve component training event focusing on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in a cold-weather, all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952212
|VIRIN:
|250212-Z-IC909-7268
|Filename:
|DOD_110809880
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau