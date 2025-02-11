Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 25-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Michigan National Guard recently hosted Northern Strike 25-1, a winter warfare training exercise at the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Jan. 27-30, 2025. Army National Guard Soldiers conducted mortar live fire exercises while Marines underwent cold weather mobility training. Exercise NS 25-1 is a premier reserve component training event focusing on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in a cold-weather, all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 08:35
    Video ID: 952212
    VIRIN: 250212-Z-IC909-7268
    Filename: DOD_110809880
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    NS251
    Northern Strike 25-1

