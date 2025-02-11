Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment returns from Middle East deployment B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- After five long months, Bravo Battery 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment returned from their deployment to U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) and reunited with their friends and families on Jan. 22, 2025.

    “We’re immensely proud of our Soldiers. They’re deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility came at an especially fraught period of the region’s history,” said Col. Joseph Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. “Their outstanding performance and daily operations defended the lives of their fellow service members, demonstrated our Nation’s commitment to its partners in the region and contributed immeasurably to the efforts the U.S. has had to the past year plus of keeping the dangers of deadly conflict between Israel, Iran and Iran’s proxy forces from spreading further across the region. Amazing accomplishments on such short notice over the last five months.”

    Bravo Battery was deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility from August 2024 to January 2025 in support of 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s regional air defense mission.

    Their ability to successfully deploy from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of responsibility to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility on a short notice and effectively provide integrated air and missile defense in an unfamiliar region displays the true readiness of the organization. This is the first time that Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment have deployed to USCENTCOM since 2003 and marks the first time ever that a patriot battery has deployed from USINDOPACOM to USCENTCOM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952206
    VIRIN: 250122-A-TR140-3484
    Filename: DOD_110809841
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment returns from Middle East deployment B-Roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download