34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base for a mission in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, Feb. 11, 2025. The United States and India are Major Defense Partners. India is a leader and drives regional growth and development across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952202
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110809795
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
