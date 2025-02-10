Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base for a mission in support of U.S. participation at the Aero India 2025 air show, Feb. 11, 2025. The United States and India are Major Defense Partners. India is a leader and drives regional growth and development across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952202
    VIRIN: 250211-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110809795
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer takes off from Andersen AFB in support of Aero India 2025 air show, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Aero India
    Bomber Task Force
    Aero India 2025

