U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. The Bomber Task Force mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 05:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952201
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110809794
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.