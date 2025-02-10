B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. The Bomber Task Force mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)