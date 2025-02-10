Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron return from a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., return from a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. The Bomber Task Force mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952201
    VIRIN: 250210-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110809794
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    Bomber Task Force 25-1

