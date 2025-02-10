B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., take off in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)