Sarah Perry-Johnson, Educational Activities Chair, Parent Teacher Organization, and Peter Hartley, a parent, provide emotional support to their students during a local iteration of the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The school allowed first and second graders to participate for the first time this year to better prepare them to achieve their educational goals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|02.07.2025
|02.12.2025 07:19
|Interviews
|952198
|250207-A-UC561-1001
|DOD_110809735
|00:05:26
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|0
|0
This work, Wiesbaden school empowers young students at Spelling Bee, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
