    Wiesbaden school empowers young students at Spelling Bee

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Sarah Perry-Johnson, Educational Activities Chair, Parent Teacher Organization, and Peter Hartley, a parent, provide emotional support to their students during a local iteration of the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The school allowed first and second graders to participate for the first time this year to better prepare them to achieve their educational goals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 07:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952198
    VIRIN: 250207-A-UC561-1001
    Filename: DOD_110809735
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    This work, Wiesbaden school empowers young students at Spelling Bee, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS

    Wiesbaden Elementary School
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether
    Scripps National Spelling Bee

