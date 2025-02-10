video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tankers from five participating allied and partner nations take part in the range familiarization portion the International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)