Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Tankers from five participating allied and partner nations take part in the range familiarization portion the International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952197
    VIRIN: 250208-A-TW216-1243
    Filename: DOD_110809727
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tankers
    TraintoWin
    StrongerTogther
    USAREUR- AF
    UITC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download