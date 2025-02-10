Colonel Jack R. Arthaud, Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, shares how readiness, innovation, and strong NATO partnerships guide the unit's mission in a rapidly evolving threat environment. The Wing's dual-capable aircraft and agile combat tactics are the cornerstone of USAFE's pivotal role in European defense. (U.S. Air Force Video by Master Sgt. Perry Aston)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 04:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952195
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-MG591-3467
|Filename:
|DOD_110809700
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The Cornerstone of USAFE, by MSgt Perry Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.