Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Cornerstone of USAFE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Perry Aston 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Colonel Jack R. Arthaud, Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, shares how readiness, innovation, and strong NATO partnerships guide the unit's mission in a rapidly evolving threat environment. The Wing's dual-capable aircraft and agile combat tactics are the cornerstone of USAFE's pivotal role in European defense. (U.S. Air Force Video by Master Sgt. Perry Aston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 04:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952195
    VIRIN: 250210-F-MG591-3467
    Filename: DOD_110809700
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cornerstone of USAFE, by MSgt Perry Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Europe
    readiness
    F-35A Lightning II
    F-15E Strike Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download