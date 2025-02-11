Wiesbaden school empowers young students at Spelling Bee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952194" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sarah Perry-Johnson, Educational Activities Chair, Parent Teacher Organization, and Peter Hartley, a parent, provide emotional support to their students during a local iteration of the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The school allowed first and second graders to participate for the first time this year to better prepare them to achieve their educational goals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)