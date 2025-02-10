CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski 2025 African Air Chiefs Symposium

Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command chief, provides an introduction for the 2025 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Zambia at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The symposium provides an opportunity for U.S. representatives to strengthen the relationship with our African partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 03:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|952186
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-GH688-1049
|Filename:
|DOD_110809631
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
