    CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski 2025 African Air Chiefs Symposium

    GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command chief, provides an introduction for the 2025 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Zambia at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The symposium provides an opportunity for U.S. representatives to strengthen the relationship with our African partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 03:35
    Location: DE

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    African Air Chief Symposium
    Senior Enlisted Forum

