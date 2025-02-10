AFN 1 minute news: U.S., Spanish, Portuguese military personnel participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, 765th Civil Engineering Squadron from Lajes Field Air Base, 48th Civil Engineering Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath alongside U.S. Sailors assigned to Rota/Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE from Naval Station Rota, Spanish Air Force assigned to 2nd Air Deployment Support Squadron and Portuguese Air Force assigned to Airfield Engineer Group conduct an Airfield Damage Repair exercise on Moron Air Base, Spain, from Feb. 1st to 8th, 2025. The U.S., Spain and Portugal collaborated on a multinational interoperability event, prioritizing airfield damage repair. The initiative emphasized knowledge-sharing and mutual learning among the nations, aiming to boost interoperability and foster increased trust. Through this multinational effort, the participating countries enhanced their collective capabilities in addressing critical airfield challenges. This event included classroom Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) mat training, US Airfield Damage Repair vehicle familiarizations, and crater repairs by combined forces from all nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)