    AFN 1 minute news: U.S., Spanish, Portuguese military personnel participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    02.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, 765th Civil Engineering Squadron from Lajes Field Air Base, 48th Civil Engineering Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath alongside U.S. Sailors assigned to Rota/Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE from Naval Station Rota, Spanish Air Force assigned to 2nd Air Deployment Support Squadron and Portuguese Air Force assigned to Airfield Engineer Group conduct an Airfield Damage Repair exercise on Moron Air Base, Spain, from Feb. 1st to 8th, 2025. The U.S., Spain and Portugal collaborated on a multinational interoperability event, prioritizing airfield damage repair. The initiative emphasized knowledge-sharing and mutual learning among the nations, aiming to boost interoperability and foster increased trust. Through this multinational effort, the participating countries enhanced their collective capabilities in addressing critical airfield challenges. This event included classroom Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) mat training, US Airfield Damage Repair vehicle familiarizations, and crater repairs by combined forces from all nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 05:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952185
    VIRIN: 250211-F-AV821-4846
    Filename: DOD_110809629
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN 1 minute news: U.S., Spanish, Portuguese military personnel participate in expeditionary airfield damage repair training at Morón AB, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Moron
    Spain
    CivilEngineering
    AircraftDamageRepair

