    7th Communication Battalion Stormbreaker 25.1 | Hike to Kelly Hall

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in a hike during the Stormbreaker 25.1 exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. The Stormbreaker 25.1 exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness by establishing, maintaining, and defending communication networks and services, enabling commanders to effectively command and control their forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 23:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952168
    VIRIN: 250129-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110809370
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Communication Battalion Stormbreaker 25.1 | Hike to Kelly Hall, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hike
    room clearing
    III MEF
    7th Communication Battalion
    III MIG
    Stormbreaker 25.1

