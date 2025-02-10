7th Communication Battalion Stormbreaker 25.1 | Hike to Kelly Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take part in a hike during the Stormbreaker 25.1 exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. The Stormbreaker 25.1 exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness by establishing, maintaining, and defending communication networks and services, enabling commanders to effectively command and control their forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)