    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers clears debris from a house in Altadena

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Altadena, California. (Feb. 11, 2025) - The private property debris removal (PPDR) mission is underway in Altadena. The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has dozens of teams in the field, working as quickly and as safely as possible to remove ash from properties that were burned in the wildfires.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952165
    VIRIN: 250211-D-IK031-8951
    Filename: DOD_110809338
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    FEMA
    LAWildfire25
    usacelawildfireresponse

