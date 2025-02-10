U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford, Aerial Combat Camera Journeyman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies backseat inside an F-16D Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, while documenting a formation flight during exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on conducting Combat Air Force training to increase partner nation interoperability. Participants exercise interoperability during CN25 through agile, integrated generation of airpower, demonstrating resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952156
|VIRIN:
|250208-F-AI717-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110809116
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ANDERSON, AFB, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25, by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
