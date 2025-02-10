Thomas Gadbois, the United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific director of operations, and Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, are interviewed by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. Gadbois and Loflin spoke about the USO celebrated its 84th birthday in 2025. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 21:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952155
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-YO405-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110809099
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO Indo-Pacific celebrates 84th birthday, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.